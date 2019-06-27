Football

Uganda 1 Zimbabwe 1: Musona misses astonishing sitter

By Opta
Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona missed an open goal from four yards
Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona missed an open goal from four yards

Cairo, June 27: Knowledge Musona produced one of the Africa Cup of Nations' all-time great misses as Zimbabwe's hopes of progression were further dented in a 1-1 draw with Uganda.

Sunday Chidzambwa's side were on level terms in Cairo at the time of the miss after Khama Billiat cancelled out Emmanuel Okwi's opener.

But Zimbabwe, beaten 1-0 by hosts Egypt in their opening match last week, missed their big opportunity to get a first win in this year's competition as captain Musona somehow missed an open goal from four yards.

Uganda held on for a draw to add to the three points collected against DR Congo - their first AFCON win in 41 years.

That left them top of Group A ahead of tournament hosts Egypt's game in hand against DR Congo later on Wednesday (June 26).

Uganda had won two of their previous 15 meetings with Zimbabwe in all competitions, but they were in front inside 12 minutes as Lumala Abdu's shot was parried by back-up keeper George Chigova and Okwi had a simple close-range finish.

That goal sparked a response from Chidzambwa's men, with Musona lifting a shot over the bar from eight yards and Billiat dragging a shot wide.

Billiat made amends for that miss five minutes before half-time, though, as he rounded off a fine team move by getting in front of his man to divert Ovidy Karuru's cross away from goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Then came Musona's incredible miss six minutes into the second half - the Anderlecht-owned striker only managing to pick out the crossbar despite having a completely unguarded net to aim for when the ball dropped into his path in front of goal.

Billiat had a first-time shot kept out by Onyango and Patrick Kaddu volleyed over a glorious opportunity late on at the other end as the spoils were shared.

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
