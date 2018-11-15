Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Afif nets the winner as Qatar stun Switzerland in international friendly

By
Akram Afif netted the winner for Qatar
Akram Afif netted the winner for Qatar. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru/Doha, November 15: 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar pulled off one of the most impressive results in their football history as they beat Switzerland 1-0 away in an international friendly played at Lugano on Wednesday (November 14).

Qatar, ranked 96th in the world, snatched the win against world No.8 Switzerland after Akram Afif broke away and rounded Yvon Mvogo to score the only goal in the 86th minute of a lacklustre match played in front of a paltry 4,000 crowd.

Afif plies his trade with Al Sadd on loan from Villarreal and his late-winner adds to the growing reputation of Felix Sanchez's side, who are preparing to make their FIFA World Cup debut as the host nation four years down the line.

The Swiss twice hit the crossbar, firstly with a Michael Lang header in the first half and then a Christian Fassnacht effort after the break, but the visitors also had several chances.

Qatar, who have never played at the World Cup, have won four of their last five matches including a 4-3 win over Ecuador last month.

The win against a side that boasts of stars like captain Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who came off the bench as half-time substitute, would definitely boost Qatar's preparation for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic had retained the core of his squad who played the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but give opportunities to a lot of youngsters to showcase their skills.

"Our first half was very poor, the second was a bit better but I can't say our opponents did not deserve the win," said Petkovic.

The domestic leagues across the world have taken a break for a week to allow national teams play international friendlies.

The Swiss host Belgium in a Nations League match on Sunday (November 18), while Qatar will take on Iceland the next day.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue