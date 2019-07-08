Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Algeria 3 Guinea 0: Mahrez strikes to seal quarter-final spot

By
Riyad Mahrez
Algeria will face either Ivory Coast or Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations last eight after seeing off Guinea in comfortable fashion.

Cairo, July 8: Riyad Mahrez scored a fine goal as Algeria beat Guinea 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

Djamel Belmadi's side, yet to concede a goal in the 2019 finals, made light work of their opponents in front of a sparse crowd in Cairo.

Youcef Belaili broke the deadlock 24 minutes in with a precise finish and Mahrez made the win safe in expert fashion before the hour mark, with Adam Ounas adding gloss to the scoreline following a swift counter-attack.

Algeria allowed only one shot on target throughout the match as they underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the title, their chances having grown following the shock exits for Morocco and host nation Egypt.

Baghdad Bounedjah missed a golden chance to open the scoring 20 minutes in, side-footing over the bar after bringing down Adlene Guedioura's cross just six yards from goal.

Bounedjah made amends four minutes later, though, collecting Belaili's pass and flicking the return into his path, allowing the Esperance forward to slot past goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone.

Mohamed Camara stung the hands of Rais M'bolhi with a fierce strike, but Guinea's resistance effectively ended 57 minutes in, when Mahrez expertly eased away from Issiaga Sylla before sending Kone the wrong way.

Substitute Ounas completed the scoring by blasting home from 12 yards out after Youcef Atal crossed low from the right, meaning Algeria will head into a quarter-final against either Ivory Coast or Mali in confident fashion.

More RIYAD MAHREZ News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: IND vs NZ: Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue