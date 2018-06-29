Agent of Chelsea target Rugani hints at Sarri appointment

Bengaluru, June 29: Italy and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani's agent has claimed that his client’s move to Chelsea hinges on the appointment of incoming boss Maurizio Sarri.
Blues owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly on the brink of a sensational double deal to kickstart the new Premier League season. While, Antonio Conte is set to be sacked despite winning the title and FA Cup during his two-year stint at the club.
Former Napoli boss Sarri is reportedly close to being announced as the new king of Stamford Bridge, with the Blues said to have bought out his contract for £4.4million.
Chelsea are also deep in talks with Juventus over a deal for talented Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani. The futures of Gary Cahill and David Luiz look uncertain, with the latter wanted by new Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti in a £26m swoop, and Rugani could be set to partner Andreas Christensen in a new-look defensive system at the London club.
However, Rugani’s agent has insisted that there’s still some way to go in negotiations, with the lack of confirmation about Sarri a major sticking point.
Davide Torchia told Sport Italia: “It’s obvious to say that the Sarri issue must be resolved first.
“After that, we can proceed with the negotiations and make them more or less concrete.”
Meanwhile, Sarri could struggle to bring Jose Callejon with him to London after the player’s agent revealed he is yet to be contacted by Chelsea with the winger’s bargain release clause expiring this weekend.
Chelsea will not take part in the Champions League next season as they failed to finish in top four last campaign which is the key reason why Conte's future is under consideration even though the Blues won the FA Cup.
One Premier League title and one FA cup title in two years is not at all a poor record in the Premier League considering that Conte has spent just two years in English football management which is much different from Italian football.
