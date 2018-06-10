Agent of Manchester City target Jorginho puts pressure on club

London, June 10: Napoli midfield maestro Jorginho's agent is putting pressure on the Italian giants to ensure the playmaker's move to Manchester City does not fall through.
He confirmed that the Premier League champions are still £8.8million short of the asking price set by the Naples side and are believed to be losing interest in getting a deal done.
Recent are even suggesting that they have turned their attention to Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
However, Jorginho's agent insists the Brazilian-born Italy international, 26, "won't be happy" if he doesn't end up at the Etihad.
Joao Santos told CalcioNapoli24: “Jorginho is a Napoli player.
"Napoli and Manchester City have not yet reached an agreement, as there is around £8.8m distance between the demand and the offer.
"Now City are working on Plan B. The player is waiting for Napoli’s decision. He has another two years on his contract and we will not renew it.
“Jorginho’s contract is owned by De Laurentiis and as of today, he remains a Napoli player.
"We won’t be hypocrites here, any player would love to go and play under Pep Guardiola.
“I don’t have to say anything to the president, as if he is convinced that it’s a good deal to sell, then he will. If he feels Jorge can continue to do a good job with Napoli, then he’ll aim to keep him.
“Jorginho is a professional, but this is the opportunity of a lifetime for him and his family. If he doesn’t go to Manchester City, he won’t be very happy.”
Stating so many things in public by an agent is a strange thing to be fair but Jorginho's agent Joao Santos in well-known for his outspoken nature.
The situation is right now very much tricky with Manchester City and Napoli both playing hardball and we have to wait and see which team finally wins the battle.
Jorginho was pretty much a player in demand in recent months but his other suitors like Liverpool and Manchester United have signed Fabinho and Fred respectively in his positions paving the road clear for the Etihad side.
However, Napoli remain adamant that they will not sell the Brazil-born Italian international unless their asking price is met.
