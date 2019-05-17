Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ahmed Jahouh to stay with FC Goa for one more season

By
Ahmed Jahouh
Ahmed Jahouh has been with the Gaurs since 2017.

Goa, May 17, 2019: Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh has extended his contract with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa for one more year.

Jahouh, who has been with the Gaurs since 2017, has carved out a niche of being one of the best passers of the ball India has ever seen.

Topping the passing charts in each of the past two seasons, the 30-year-old has also been amongst the top when it comes to tackles and interceptions.

With him at the helm of affairs in midfield, the Gaurs qualified for the play-offs in the past two seasons, finishing runners-up in the last one.

"I've loved playing in Goa and under Sergio Lobera. Looking back, I would say that coming to India and especially Goa was one of the best decisions I've made. Away from the game, the fans have been fantastic. I would love to win them an ISL trophy and that's another big reason I've decided to extend my stay for one more year," said Jahouh.

FC Goa President Akshay Tandon also expressed delight at Jahouh's extended stay.

"His performances speak for themselves. (Ahmed) Jahouh is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the country and we're ecstatic at having been able to extend his stay in Goa for another season."

(Source: FC Goa Media)

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue