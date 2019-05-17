Ahmed Jahouh to stay with FC Goa for one more season

Goa, May 17, 2019: Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh has extended his contract with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa for one more year.
Jahouh, who has been with the Gaurs since 2017, has carved out a niche of being one of the best passers of the ball India has ever seen.
Topping the passing charts in each of the past two seasons, the 30-year-old has also been amongst the top when it comes to tackles and interceptions.
With him at the helm of affairs in midfield, the Gaurs qualified for the play-offs in the past two seasons, finishing runners-up in the last one.
Our midfield maestro has no regrets and is pumped-up about his return to Goa next season ! 😎#JahouhStays #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/yzD0mPHj2o— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) May 17, 2019
"I've loved playing in Goa and under Sergio Lobera. Looking back, I would say that coming to India and especially Goa was one of the best decisions I've made. Away from the game, the fans have been fantastic. I would love to win them an ISL trophy and that's another big reason I've decided to extend my stay for one more year," said Jahouh.
FC Goa President Akshay Tandon also expressed delight at Jahouh's extended stay.
"His performances speak for themselves. (Ahmed) Jahouh is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the country and we're ecstatic at having been able to extend his stay in Goa for another season."
(Source: FC Goa Media)