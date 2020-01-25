Football
AIFF and Cadiz CF start football masters course in India

By
AIFF
The masters programme will provide exemplary football managers to meet the needs of Indian football.

Bengaluru, January 25: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) officially launched its Football Management Programme after signing an Memorandum of Understanding with Spanish Segunda Division club Cadiz CF.

This will enable students in the programme to study in three cities over the course of a year - New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz (Spain).

The AIFF Masters Course provides students with complete hands-on experiential training on every aspect of football in India and abroad through live tournament exposure, match staging, clubs and team management, data management and analysis, leadership and project management skills, contractual and legal obligations, sponsorship marketing and business communication.

Multi-campus approach

Multi-campus approach

The programme will provide exemplary football managers to meet the needs of Indian football.

The multi-campus approach is set to ensure maximum exposure for the students to learn and develop within the different national and international eco-systems of the game.

Paradigm shift

Paradigm shift

AIFF President Praful Patel spoke in awe about the joint venture.

"Football is without any doubt the number one global sport and is growing very quickly in India. We felt that such a programme was much needed to help students understand the nuances and global practices involved in managing football not only in India but across the world. With the curriculum combining theoretical and practical knowledge, there."

Scholarship opportunity

Scholarship opportunity

Cadiz CF, has been scouting talent in the country since the past year for a scholarship opportunity.

Young aspiring footballers from India have been selected to visit Spain and to receive football training from top coaches. Over a period of four weeks, Cadiz CF will conduct trials in 22 cities across India to select students for this scholarship.

Important project

Important project

Cadiz CF Corporate and Business Director Kike Perez shared Patels' views.

"We're delighted to be back in India in search of talent for our club. The country has a lot of potential and following the incredible response we've got in the past, we decided to expand this project and bring our grassroots coaches to visit more cities. This project is very important to us, at Cadiz CF, as such initiatives are key to the development of professional football in any country."

Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
