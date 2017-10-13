AIFF president Praful Patel wants to prepare this India U-17 side for U-20 World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 13: Praful Patel never breaks his discipline even when he's extremely busy. The president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) is presently very busy due to the everyday schedule in the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India.
Still, the president has not stopped working out at the gym at his residence at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road in New Delhi.
When contacted over phone, after his morning work-out at the gym on Thursday, Patel smiled and said, “I am happy to have thought one important thing that along with perfect hosting of Under-17 World Cup, senior Indian football team has qualified for the Asian Cup after a span of six years.”
The president is also happy with under-17 Indian footballers for their spirited show in the World Cup in spite of the fact that they crashed out of the championship after losing all three matches.
Patel added, “I know that we have conceded nine goals in three group league matches. Still, I was surprised to have watched Indian juniors’ fighting show in the matches, especially against USA and Columbia. These boys have created a lot of expectation for us. I have earned strong belief that these boys can also qualify for the under-20 World Cup, to be held within next two years if they are groomed properly.”
The AIFF president, at the same time, revealed saying, “We already have been contacted by a couple of corporate houses. They are willing to offer financial help for this under-17 team. Naturally, we have planned to retain this team as AIFF Arose.
"First of all, this team will be played in the forthcoming I-league on a regular basis. Along with this, we are planning to send the boys abroad at least for four times a year.
Interestingly, I personally have stressed on the point that the boys must not participate in any friendly match or in any invitational tournament. Rather we, on behalf federation, will have to ensure these boys about participating in any competitive tournament where other countries will send their regular teams.”
The AIFF president has decided to felicitate under-17 and senior national team for qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup main round.