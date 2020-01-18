AIFF slaps show notice to ISL coaches and support staff

Bengaluru, January 18: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) served a show cause notice to the head coaches of ATK (Antonio Lopez Habas) and Kerala Blasters (Eelco Schattorie) as well as ATK goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado seeking an explanation for misconduct during their Indian Super League (ISL) match on January 12 at Kolkata.
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters FC to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the Disciplinary Code.
ATK's goalkeeping coach Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time of the ill-tempered game which Blasters won 1-0 to complete a unique double.
The coaches and support staff have been given time till January 20 to respond.
ATK, who are third in the ISL standings host table toppers FC Goa on Saturday (January 18), while seventh-placed Kerala Blasters play an away game against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday (January 19).