AIFF slaps show notice to ISL coaches and support staff

By
AIFF has served disciplinary notices on Antonio Lopez Habas and Kerala Blasters Eelco Schattorie.
AIFF has served disciplinary notices to Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie.

Bengaluru, January 18: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) served a show cause notice to the head coaches of ATK (Antonio Lopez Habas) and Kerala Blasters (Eelco Schattorie) as well as ATK goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado seeking an explanation for misconduct during their Indian Super League (ISL) match on January 12 at Kolkata.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters FC to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the Disciplinary Code.

ATK's goalkeeping coach Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time of the ill-tempered game which Blasters won 1-0 to complete a unique double.

ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Kerala Blasters FC: Kerala do the double over ATK

The coaches and support staff have been given time till January 20 to respond.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

ATK, who are third in the ISL standings host table toppers FC Goa on Saturday (January 18), while seventh-placed Kerala Blasters play an away game against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday (January 19).

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
