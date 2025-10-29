Football AIFF Super Cup 2025: How Can East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Qualify For Semi-Final? Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 8:15 [IST]

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 group stage is reaching its climax, and the battle for a semi-final berth in Group A is down to the wire. Kolkata's footballing giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, are both in the race - but with only one slot up for grabs, the stakes couldn't be higher ahead of their much-anticipated clash.

On Tuesday, October 28, East Bengal delivered a statement performance in Goa, crushing Chennaiyin FC 4-0 to move to the top of Group A. The Red & Gold Brigade were clinical in attack and rock-solid at the back.

Bipin Singh led the charge with a superb brace, while Kevin Sibille and Hiroshi Ibusuki found the net to complete a dominant display. The emphatic win gave East Bengal not just three points but also a significant boost in goal difference - an advantage that could prove decisive later.

For Chennaiyin FC, the result marked the end of a forgettable campaign. With consecutive defeats and six goals conceded, the South Indian outfit have effectively bowed out of the competition.

Later in the day, Mohun Bagan Super Giant endured a frustrating outing as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Dempo SC. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, the Mariners failed to break the deadlock against a determined, all-Indian Dempo side. The result cost them two vital points and left their semi-final hopes hanging in the balance.

Now, the stage is set for a mouthwatering Kolkata Derby on Friday, October 31, which will effectively serve as a virtual quarter-final.

Qualification Scenarios:

East Bengal: Sitting at the top with a superior goal difference, East Bengal only need a draw against Mohun Bagan to seal a place in the semi-finals.

Mohun Bagan: The Mariners' path is simple yet tough - they must win. Only a victory will push them above their arch-rivals and into the last four.

Speaking of Dempo, they are also mathematically in contention as they have two points in their bag. They would need a huge 5-0 win against Chennaiyin in their last match if East Bengal get a 0-0 draw to beat the Kolkata Giants on most goals scored. If EB or MB win, Dempo's huge victory won't mean anything. It is a tough ask and it is virtually difficult.