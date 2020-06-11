Football
Ajax secure teenager Gravenberch to new contract

By Ben Spratt
Ryan Gravenberch

Amsterdam, June 11: Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has signed a new contract to keep him at the Eredivisie giants until 2023.

Gravenberch made his first-team debut for Ajax at 16 years and 130 days old in September 2018, breaking Clarence Seedorf's record to become the club's youngest Eredivisie player.

The Netherlands youth international has now made 14 senior appearances at club level in total.

Gravenberch turned 18 last month, although Ajax reportedly initially struggled to tie him down as agent Mino Raiola was said to be offering his client to top Serie A clubs.

However, Ajax confirmed on Thursday they had agreed terms, with Gravenberch - who had been out of contract in 2021 - penning a three-year deal.

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
