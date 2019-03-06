Football

Ajax target Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard

By
Bengaluru, March 6: Spanish giants Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard is wanted by Ajax in a £17million deal, according to reports in Spain.

The Norwegian midfielder is currently on loan at Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie league. Contrary to his showings in Spain, Odegaard has impressed for Vitesse with five goals and six assists this season.

And that has been enough to alert Ajax, who are said to be willing to make a £17m deal, according to reports in Spain.

However, the Champions League holders, who were ousted by Ajax, are thought to be unwilling to let Odegaard leave and prefer to give him time to grow.

Bernabeu chief Florentino Perez is a big fan of the former Stormgodset midfielder, who they signed in 2015. The Norwegian wonderkid has made just one senior appearance in the league for Real despite signing a contract renewal to 2021.

Odegaard is said to be happy in Holland and willing to stay there.

When asked about his future recently, he said: "Nobody knows what can happen."

When asked about the possibility of moving to Ajax next season by Voetbal International, Odegaard replied: 'Go to Ajax? Who knows.

'In summer I'll go back to Madrid and we'll see what they want,' he added when asked about his plans come the end of the campaign.

Ajax have the funds to make the deal happen as they sold star midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona for £65m in January.

The Dutch giants have held a long-term interest in him, having eyed him up when he was emerging as a 15-year-old at Stromsgodset but they moved out of contention when Real targeted him at the age of 16.

But, now there is a chance he could finally make the switch to the Dutch giants.

Odegaard is also attracting plenty of interest in England with Southampton, West Ham and Leicester City interested in him.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
