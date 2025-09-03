Football Akanji Explains His Move To Inter For Champions League Football Opportunities Manuel Akanji has joined Inter on loan from Manchester City, citing Champions League football as a primary reason. The Swiss defender aims to continue competing at the highest level. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manuel Akanji has revealed that the opportunity to play in the Champions League was a significant factor in his decision to join Inter. The Swiss defender moved from Manchester City to Inter on a season-long loan, with an option for a permanent transfer valued at 15 million euros. Akanji had been linked with AC Milan, who missed out on European competitions last season, but he chose Inter instead.

Akanji explained his choice by stating, "There were other options. It wasn't easy for my agent, but I had clear ideas. I wanted to continue playing at the top level of European football, and with Inter I will certainly be doing that." His desire to compete in Europe's elite competition played a crucial role in his decision-making process.

Besides the allure of Champions League football, Akanji shared personal connections with Inter. He mentioned that his first football jersey was that of Christian Vieri when Vieri played for Inter. Additionally, his sister's boyfriend is a passionate Inter supporter, which further influenced his decision. These existing ties made joining Inter feel like a natural choice for him.

Inter had previously attempted to sign Akanji three years ago, indicating their long-standing interest in him. This history added another layer of appeal to the move. The defender's connection with the club and its supporters made the transition smoother and more appealing.

Akanji joined Manchester City in 2022 and played 85 matches in the Premier League. During his time there, he started 75 league games, contributing to 22 clean sheets while winning 67% of his tackles and 52% of duels. Despite these achievements, he faced challenges due to limited playing time.

The defender acknowledged that leaving City was driven by a lack of game time. He noted that Pep Guardiola had informed the squad about the intense competition among six central defenders. "He [Pep Guardiola] openly told us it would not be easy for anyone to have regular playing time," Akanji said. This transparency helped him understand the situation better.

Akanji's move to Inter represents both a professional step forward and a personal connection fulfilled. With Champions League football on offer and existing ties to the club, he looks forward to continuing his career at one of Europe's top levels while feeling at home with familiar faces and fans.