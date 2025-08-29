Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Football Al-Ahli Triumphs Over Neom 1-0 As Toney Scores On Opening Day Of Saudi Pro League In their Saudi Pro League opener, Al-Ahli secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Neom. Ivan Toney's first-half goal proved decisive as Al-Ahli dominated the match despite the close scoreline. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Al-Ahli began their Saudi Pro League journey with a narrow 1-0 victory over Neom at home. Ivan Toney's precise finish in the 23rd minute was the decisive moment, securing the win for the Saudi Super Cup champions. This result places Al-Ahli second in the standings, just behind Al-Ettifaq, who triumphed 2-1 against Al-Kholood.

Neom applied pressure in the second half, with Saimon Bouabre and Amadou Kone testing Edouard Mendy. However, Al-Ahli's defence held firm, limiting Neom's opportunities to score. Mendy made a crucial save from Ali Al Asmari's long-range shot in the 87th minute. Alexandre Lacazette thought he had equalised in the 90th minute, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Enzo Millot played a pivotal role for Al-Ahli, showcasing his strength and skill by setting up Toney's goal with an excellent pass. Millot's performance was impressive on his league debut, as he created two chances and completed 13 passes in the final third. He also engaged in 15 duels and intercepted twice, contributing significantly to his team's success.

Despite Neom's efforts to level the score, they struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised Al-Ahli defence. The visitors managed only 0.49 expected goals (xG) compared to Al-Ahli's 1.0 xG, highlighting the home team's dominance throughout the match.

The game started slowly for both teams until Al-Ahli found their rhythm midway through the first half. Millot's assist allowed Toney to slot the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net. This goal proved enough for Al-Ahli to secure all three points on opening day.

Lacazette had a prime opportunity to equalise early in the second half when Bouabre found him unmarked inside the box. However, Mendy denied him with a crucial save, maintaining Al-Ahli's lead and ensuring their successful start to the season.

Millot has been instrumental for Al-Ahli since joining them, having contributed directly to goals in all three of his competitive appearances so far. He scored during their Saudi Super Cup semi-final and assisted in their final victory.