Al-Hilal And Al-Qadsiah End In Entertaining 2-2 Draw Despite Nunez's First Goal

In a thrilling match, Darwin Nunez scored his first goal for Al-Hilal, but a late penalty from Ruben Neves ensured a 2-2 draw against Al-Qadsiah. Both teams now have four points in the Saudi Pro League.

By

Darwin Nunez scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League, but it wasn't enough for Al-Hilal to secure a win against Al-Qadsiah. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Ruben Neves converting a penalty to equalise. Al-Hilal had previously won 2-0 against Al-Riyadh before the international break, but faced a tough challenge from last season's fourth-place team.

Christopher Bonsu Baah gave Al-Qadsiah an early lead in the sixth minute after capitalising on Al-Hilal's defensive error near their area. Despite this being their only shot on target in the first half, they led 1-0 at halftime. Nunez missed a good header opportunity during this period.

Nunez Scores as Al-Hilal Draws with Al-Qadsiah

Nunez, who joined from Liverpool for £46 million, scored his debut goal for Al-Hilal in the 49th minute. Malcolm set up the goal with a cross from the right, which Nunez finished with his left foot. However, Al-Hilal's lead was short-lived as Julian Quinones quickly restored Al-Qadsiah's advantage with a well-executed play involving Nahitan Nandez.

Al-Hilal managed to level again through Neves' penalty in the 73rd minute after Bonsu Baah fouled Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Despite efforts to find a winner, both teams settled for a point each. Both clubs now have four points from two matches, while Al-Khaleej tops the table with six points following their victory over Al-Feiha.

In other league action, Musa Barrow scored twice to help Al-Taawoun defeat Al-Okhdood 3-2. This result added excitement to an already competitive start to the season across various fixtures.

Nunez's performance was notable for his involvement in attacking plays. He led all players with six shots and nine touches inside the opponent's penalty area. Despite scoring once, he missed another significant chance valued at 0.53 expected goals (xG) early in the game.

The forward eventually converted a lower xG opportunity of 0.22 after halftime. His tendency to miss big chances was evident during his time at Anfield and seems to persist at his new club.

This early stage of the season shows promise for competitive matches ahead as teams vie for top positions in the league standings.

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 2:04 [IST]
