Al-Hilal secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Okhdood, with Marcos Leonardo scoring twice to help the team regain momentum in the Saudi Pro League. The home side had previously dropped points in two consecutive matches. At Kingdom Arena, they initially fell behind due to Khaled Narey's 14th-minute goal, which was Al-Okhdood's first shot on target.

Despite trailing early, Al-Hilal dominated the match, generating an expected goals (xG) of 3.55 compared to Al-Okhdood's 1.01. Theo Hernandez, a key summer signing from AC Milan, scored his second goal in three league games. His performance has been impressive since joining the team.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic played a crucial role in equalising just before halftime. His powerful header was parried by goalkeeper Samuel Portugal, allowing Leonardo to score from close range. This goal shifted the momentum in favour of Al-Hilal as they entered the break on level terms.

Leonardo continued to shine after halftime, scoring again in the 79th minute. He capitalised on a rebound from a corner to secure the win for Al-Hilal. His overall contribution included seven shots and ten touches inside the opposition penalty area, highlighting his influence on the game.

The victory propelled Al-Hilal to fourth place in the league standings, maintaining their unbeaten record with two wins and two draws from four matches. Meanwhile, Al-Okhdood remains at the bottom of the table without any points so far this season.

In addition to his goalscoring prowess, Hernandez's attacking contributions have been significant for Al-Hilal. His ability to drive forward and create opportunities has added another dimension to their play. The left-back's presence has been felt both defensively and offensively.

As Al-Hilal continues their campaign, they will aim to build on this performance and maintain their position near the top of the table. Their recent form suggests they are capable of challenging for higher honours this season if they continue playing with such control and effectiveness.