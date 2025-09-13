Football Al-Ittihad Secures 4-2 Victory Against Al-Fateh As Bergwijn Scores Twice In a thrilling match, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Fateh 4-2 in the Saudi Pro League. Steven Bergwijn scored twice, contributing significantly to the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Al-Ittihad maintained their flawless start in the Saudi Pro League with a 4-2 victory over Al-Fateh. The match, marked by red cards for both teams, saw Steven Bergwijn score twice for the home side. Houssem Aouar opened the scoring, while Matias Vargas and Sofiane Bendebka netted for Al-Fateh. Muhannad Al Shanqiti secured the win for Al-Ittihad.

The game began energetically, with each team attempting three shots within the first 15 minutes. Aouar broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute by skillfully navigating past Jorge Fernandes and shooting past Fernando Pacheco. Vargas equalised for Al-Fateh after 33 minutes, but Bergwijn quickly responded with two goals in six minutes.

Bergwijn's first goal came from reacting swiftly to Moussa Diaby's deflected cross, while his second was a close-range rebound. Just before halftime, Mourad Batna of Al-Fateh received a second yellow card, reducing them to ten men. However, Al-Ittihad's goalkeeper Predraj Rajkovic was also sent off in the 58th minute for a last-man challenge.

Despite having fewer shots on target than Al-Ittihad, Al-Fateh had a higher expected goals (xG) tally of 2.04 compared to 1.49 for the hosts. Bergwijn's performance was crucial in Karim Benzema's absence at Al Inma Bank Stadium. His two goals were pivotal in securing victory for the reigning champions.

Al-Fateh managed to reduce the deficit when Bendebka converted a penalty after being fouled by Mohammed Al Absi. However, Al-Ittihad held firm and extended their lead when Al Shanqiti scored during stoppage time to ensure their triumph.

Impact of Key Players on Team Performance

Bergwijn has been instrumental alongside Benzema in recent matches, contributing significantly to their team's success with involvement in 16 out of their last 24 league goals through goals and assists combined. This match marked Bergwijn's first against Al-Fateh, highlighting his growing influence on the pitch.

The match demonstrated both teams' attacking prowess but also highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that could be addressed in future games. The result keeps Al-Ittihad at the top of their title defence campaign as they continue to build momentum in the league.