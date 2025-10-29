English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Al-Ittihad Maintain King's Cup Title Defence With Narrow Victory Against Al-Nassr

In a tense King's Cup match, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 despite being reduced to ten men. The win secures their place in the quarter-finals.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

In a thrilling encounter, Al-Ittihad eliminated Al-Nassr from the King's Cup, while Al-Hilal secured a spot in the quarter-finals. Despite being reduced to 10 men for over 40 minutes after Ahmed Al Julaydan's dismissal, Al-Ittihad managed to hold on. Karim Benzema's early goal was equalised by Angelo of Al-Nassr, but Houssem Aouar restored the lead before halftime.

Al-Nassr's formidable attack, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman, couldn't find an equaliser. This allowed Sergio Conceicao's team to leave Al-Awwal Park with a narrow 2-1 win. The victory was celebrated by Al-Ittihad fans as they maintained their strong form at this venue.

Al-Ittihad Defeats Al-Nassr in King's Cup

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal faced a tough challenge against Al-Okhdood but emerged victorious with a slender 1-0 scoreline. Simone Inzaghi's squad is now eyeing their tenth title, having last defeated Al-Nassr in the 2024 final. This win keeps them on track for another championship triumph.

The match statistics revealed an intriguing contrast between the teams. Al-Ittihad had only six shots with three on target and two goals. In contrast, Jorge Jesus' team attempted 22 shots but could only force four saves from Predrag Rajkovic. Despite having just over 30% possession and playing much of the second half with one less player, Conceicao's side held firm.

The xG (expected goals) metric slightly favoured Al-Nassr at 1.01 compared to their opponents' 0.97. However, it was the visitors who capitalised on their chances more effectively to secure the win.

This result highlights the resilience and tactical discipline of Sergio Conceicao's team as they continue their quest in the King's Cup.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 5:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out