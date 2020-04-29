Football
Al Khelaifi, Valcke to undergo trial in September in World Cup TV rights scandal

By
Nasser Al Khelaifi
The Swiss court listed eight days in September to hear the case against Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Bengaluru, April 29: Paris Saint-Germain's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Al Khelaifi will undergo trial in Switzerland from September 14, after being implicated in a case related to FIFA World Cup television rights deal, where he is alleged to have provided a holiday villa to former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

Al Khelaifi is a man who wears different hats. He heads the Doha-based broadcaster beIN Sports Group, is the president of Qatar Tennis Federation apart from being an elected member of the all-powerful European Clubs Association in UEFA's executive committee.

The three-year probe revolves around Valcke getting to use a luxury villa on the Italian island of Sardinia rent free in 2014 and 2015.

At that time, Al Khelaifi had influence over FIFA broadcast deals, including an extension of beIN's Middle East rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Al Khelaifi to be probed in scandal

During the course of the investigation, Al Khelaifi was elected as a member of the executive committee of UEFA. He has continued to attend meetings of the European football's governing body despite being under suspicion.

PSG chief Nasser Al Khelaifi accused of conflict of interest

Valcke was charged with bribery in a separate FIFA World Cup rights negotiation with the third person charged.

Valcke, who held the FIFA No.2 post during the now disgraced Sepp Blatter's presidency was fired in 2016 and banned from all football-related activity for 10 years by the FIFA ethics committee after being found to be involved in the resale of FIFA World Cup tickets and other ethics violations, a ban which he has challenged in the European Court of Human Rights.

Valcke challenges ban

In the latest development, the Switzerland's federal criminal court said the case against Al Khelaifi and Valcke will begin on September 14.

The court listed eight days in September to hear the case against Al Khelaifi, Valcke and another broadcasting executive whose name was not revealed.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
