Alan Shearer blasts Michael Owen after striker's retirement revelation

London, Aug 28: Former Newcastle boss Alan Shearer has hit back at Michael Owen after his former team-mate and player at Newcastle United revealed that he “couldn’t wait to retire” during the final years of his career, a spell that included an unhappy period at St James’ Park.
Having established himself as one of the world's top strikers at Liverpool Owen moved to Madrid in 2004, however, after his tenure failed at Spain, he returned back to England again in 2005 but this time with Newcastle as their £16.5million record signing.
However, the player never able to replicate the same glorious form of Liverpool there which won him ballon d'Or in 2001. During his final year spell at Newcastle Owen faced some difficult times at the club with goal scoring issues along with injury complications. He was adjusted the club captain in 2008 but could not stop the Magpies from getting relegated.
The former England striker recently arrived as a guest on Premier League Tonight last week and now he has lifted the lid on his career after Anfield days.
The former ballon d'Or winner spoke at length about the frustrations he experienced in the second half of his career and suggested he did not enjoy the game anymore and could not wait to close the playing chapter then.
⚠ MUST WATCH ⚠— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 25, 2018
Honest 👏
Emotional 😢
Informative 👌
A fascinating insight into @themichaelowen's injury troubles throughout his career and how he went from Ballon d'Or winner to struggling for playing time at Stoke... 🎙 #PLTonight pic.twitter.com/bEnm8qSMCO
“I was quick, running in channels, beating people,” he said.
“That’s who I was – compared to the last six or so years when I turned into the only thing I could.
“I was petrified of running into a channel. I just knew I was going to tear a muscle.
“For six or seven years I hated it. I couldn’t wait to retire. It wasn’t me.”
Owen was praised in some quarters by the fans for being honest about his situation, but his former manager Shearer was not seemed to be impressed at all. The period of his career which Owen was referring to included a disappointing spell at Newcastle
During the Magpies crisis period when Owen was at the club and remained captain the Newcastle legend came out of the closet to manage the side as a caretaker boss for the remaining eight games to turn the fortune around but Owen failed to score a single goal under his former England strike partner which saw Newcastle getting the relegation.
Shearer now following Owen's revelation has made a sly dig at his former team-mate and suggested many Newcastle fans might not forgive him for what they learned now as his lack of commitment to their cause at that time.
Shearer posted: 'Not sure NUFC fans, team-mates or employers will want to thank him.’
Not sure @nufc fans, teammates or employers will want to thank him. 🤔 https://t.co/cMyqrTvhQp— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 26, 2018
In four years with Newcastle United, Owen played just 79 times, scoring 30 goals, a period which was mostly tarnished by injuries. He left the club on a free transfer after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2009. After leaving the side he signed for Manchester United and won his only Premier League trophy there in the 2010-11 season.