All the own goals in every European championship edition

Bengaluru, June 30: Own goals in football are mostly a stroke of bad luck rather than individual errors but at this year's European Championship those look to be coming at a sizzling pace.
With Unai Simon's bizarre own goal against Croatia, this tournament has now recorded the same amount of own goals (Nine) as every other European Championship combined.
Below we have enlisted all the other European Championship editions where own goals were recorded:
Euro 2016 – 3
Two own goals were recorded in the group stage and one occurred in the knockout stage in this edition. Republic of Ireland's Ciaran Clark had a misfortune against Sweden in a 1-1 draw while Iceland's Birkir Mar Sævarsson made a mistake against Hungary. Northern Ireland recorded the final own goal in the knockout after Gareth McAuley slid the ball back into his own net against Wales.
Euro 2004 – 2
Croatia defender Ivan Tudor has had a stroke of misfortune when a freekick from Zinedine Zidane deflected off his leg and ended back in his own net. The game ended 2-2. The second one came in the semi-final when Portuguese defender Jorge Andrade misjudged a cross from Netherland's Giovani van Bronckhorst. However, the Selecao managed to win the tie.
Euro 2012 – 1
This edition only had one own goal which came from defender Glen Johnson. The right-back could not properly clear Sweden defender Olof Mellberg’s effort, however, the Three Lions managed to win the tie 3-2 in a dramatic fashion.
Euro 2000 – 1
Yugoslavia were the solitary side to score an own goal at Euro 2000. Midfielder Dejan Govedarica recorded the goal against the Netherlands in a 6-1 defeat.
Euro 1996 – 1
Bulgaria’s Lyuboslav Penev had the misfortune of scoring the only goal of the tournament which came against France as they lost the tie 3-1.
Euro 1976 – 1
Only four teams participated in this edition of Euro and the only own goal was scored in the semi-finals. Czechoslovakia's Anton Ondrus put the ball back in his own net however his side managed to win the tie 3-1 against the Netherlands.