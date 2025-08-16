Football Allegri Urges AC Milan To Deliver Strong Performance Against Bari In Coppa Italia Opener Massimiliano Allegri demands that AC Milan perform at their highest level against Serie B side Bari in the Coppa Italia. He stresses the importance of respect and preparation ahead of their first competitive match of the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 20:50 [IST]

Massimiliano Allegri has set high expectations for AC Milan as they prepare to face Bari in the Coppa Italia. This match marks Milan's first competitive game of the 2025-26 season. Despite being one of Italy's top clubs, Milan is playing early in the Coppa Italia due to missing out on European competitions last season.

Allegri, returning for a second term with Milan, aims to kick off the new season strongly. The Coppa Italia is a key target alongside other objectives. "There is great enthusiasm and we thank all the fans who will come to the stadium," he expressed through Milan's media channels.

The coach emphasised the importance of playing a responsible and technical game against Bari, recognising them as an organised team with a skilled coach. Allegri stressed that victory is crucial as they aim to progress to the finals in May.

Milan ended last season eighth in Serie A, but Allegri believes they can improve significantly this year. "We have 38 games in the league, and Serie A is not won or lost on one game," he noted. He highlighted the need for balance and resilience throughout the season.

Allegri also pointed out that respect in every match is vital for success over a long campaign. He praised last season's achievements, including reaching the Coppa Italia final and winning the Supercoppa Italiana.

Upcoming Challenges

AC Milan will begin their Serie A journey against Cremonese on August 23. Allegri insists on maintaining focus on their goals with clear minds. "This is a good team," he affirmed, expressing confidence in their potential for success this season.