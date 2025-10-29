Football Allegri Urges AC Milan To Have More Belief In Attack Following Atalanta Draw After a 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Massimiliano Allegri emphasises the need for AC Milan to improve their attacking belief and decision-making. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Massimiliano Allegri encouraged AC Milan to be more confident in their attacking play after a 1-1 draw with Atalanta. This result brought Milan level on points with Roma, who were set to face Parma next. Samuel Ricci scored early for Milan, but Ademola Lookman equalised for Atalanta before halftime. Despite late pressure from Atalanta, Mike Maignan's saves kept the score level.

Milan's recent form includes two consecutive draws, marking the first time since late 2024 and early 2025 that they've had back-to-back draws in Serie A. These results extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions, a feat last achieved under Stefano Pioli in 2023. However, injuries have been a concern for Allegri's squad.

Rafael Leao was substituted at halftime due to a hip issue, replaced by Christopher Nkunku. Santiago Gimenez also left the field with an ankle injury. Other players like Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, and Ardon Jashari are currently sidelined. Allegri hopes for their return soon, especially before facing Roma at home.

Allegri noted that Milan needed to defend more in the first half due to technical mistakes after scoring. He emphasised the need for better decision-making in attack and finishing chances when Atalanta's pressing waned. "We have a few absentees, but the team is reacting well," Allegri told DAZN Italia.

The coach acknowledged that the goal conceded was preventable and stressed the importance of improving final third decisions. He believes Milan must enhance their belief in their abilities during such crucial moments. Allegri remains optimistic about his team's performance and preparation for upcoming matches.

Upcoming Fixtures and Injury Concerns

Milan faces Roma next, and Allegri is hopeful about player recoveries post-international break. "Leao had a little problem with his hip; he wasn't in great shape at the end of the first half," Allegri added. He expressed optimism about Estupinan's return against Roma and hopes all players will be fit soon.

The coach remains focused on maintaining team morale despite current challenges. With key players potentially returning soon, Allegri aims to strengthen Milan's position in Serie A as they prepare for future fixtures.