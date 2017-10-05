Alonso expects Gerrard to manage Liverpool in future

Bengaluru, October 5: Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has backed former team-mate Steven Gerrard to become a future first-team manager at the Merseyside club.
Gerrard took up a coaching role at the Reds foundation in February soon after his retirement and has taken the responsibility for the under-18s side and the under-19s side in the UEFA Youth League this season.
Alonso, who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool for five years between 2004 and 2009, spoke at an awards ceremony to congratulate Gerrard on his induction into the England Football Hall of Fame. During the interview he claimed that his former teammate has the ability to be future Reds manger.
"I'm following the early steps of his career closely and for sure he has all the attributes to become a big manager and a Liverpool manager one day," he told Liverpool's official website.
"To have someone with his knowledge . But it's different, you can be a great player but being a manager is a different task.
"For sure, he's really focused and if he's able to deliver that message he will be a good one."
Alonso who retired from football in the summer was a fan-favourite among Liverpool supporters during his time at Anfield and he credits his former team-mate for his help to acclimatize to English football easier.
The World Cup winner who was only 22 when he moved to Liverpool from Real Sociedad suggested, that time his midfield partner and captain Gerrard helped him a lot on and off the pitch to settle in the Premier League and since then they have become very good friends.
"I remember my first days in Liverpool. He was a true leader by example, not just in words, and you had to watch and learn from him and keep him close, as close as I could because I knew he was going to be a good influence for me," Alonso added.
"We started building a relationship on the pitch off the pitch. Really he represents so well what the Liverpool pride means, the way he behaves, and since then we became really good friends."