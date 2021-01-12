Amad Diallo arrives at Old Trafford: United's last five signing from Serie A

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Manchester United's last signing of the summer, Amad Diallo has completed his move to Old Trafford recently and is likely to join the team by next week.
The Atalanta midfielder is regarded as one of the finest talents of Italian football recently. United's knack of signing talented names from Italy is not new. Over the years, they have acquired some of the biggest and talented players from Serie A consistently.
So, here we’ve taken a look at the last five players they have signed from Serie A and how they have fared since then:
Paul Pogba - £89m (2016)
Pogba re-joined the club for a world-record fee of £89m from Juventus under Mourinho having left Old Trafford for next to nothing just a few years before.
It was a statement signing in an expensive summer of recruitment from United. He helped the club win a League Cup and Europa League double in his first season. But till now he is yet to reach the pinnacle which is expected of him. The Frenchman has shown flashes of his huge talent during his five seasons in the Premier League. But it could be his last season in United colours with several rumours linking him of an exit in next Summer.
Matteo Darmian - £12.7m (2015)
Darmian arrived in Manchester in 2015 with high expectations of holding down a regular full-back spot at Old Trafford, but his performances were often far from convincing. After four years in England, he again returned to Italy but this time with struggling Parma.
Sergio Romero - Free (2015)
One of the best ever businesses done by the Red Devils, the Argentine was signed as a free transfer from Sampdoria. He has since played mostly as a deputy of David De Gea, however, served brilliantly whenever called upon. He was one of the leading men of United's Europa League victory. He is now behind the pecking order of David de Gea and Dean Henderson. But will always be fondly remembered by the Red Devils for his cult display in these six seasons.
Giuseppe Rossi - £6.6m (2004)
The Italian wonderboy was poached by the Red Devils from Parma in 2004. He immediately was drafted into the first-team set-up. While he was clearly a talented player, but more notable names in the frontline and his struggles with injuries halted his United progress. After two loans, he ultimately left the club for Villareal in 2007.
Juan Sebastien Veron - £28.1m (2001)
Sir Alex Ferguson broke the club record to sign midfielder Juan Sebastien Veron from Lazio after he inspired Lazio to win the league with brilliant individual effort a year ago. However, he could not replicate the same in England and would always remain one of the biggest flops, signed by the legendary Scott. He played just seven league games over two seasons for United before leaving for Chelsea next.