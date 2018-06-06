Ambitious Wolves open talks with Valencia over shock €40m swoop for Joao Cancelo

London, June 6: Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly opened talks with Valencia over an ambitious move for right-back Joao Cancelo.
The Portugal international was on loan at Internazionale last season and a deal reportedly was in place for the coming seen which could have seen the fullback joining the Italian side for €40 million, which is also said to be his release clause.
But due to Financial Fair Play constraints, Inter boss Spalleti called off the deal, which now has apparently opened doors for other clubs.
The 24-year-old was, recently, linked over a move to England with both Manchester United and City linked with him.
But the Red Devils' are apparently on the verge of landing Cancelo's Porto compatriot Diogo Dalot to Old Trafford and City's unwillingness to sign any fullbacks at the moment, prompted Wolves to reportedly enter a negotiation.
According to reports, Wolves, who are looking to strengthen their squad after winning direct promotion to the Premier League by topping the English Championship, are weighing up to make a huge offer to the former Inter and Portugal defender.
It is understood that Wolves aim to enter the Premier League with a bang and ready to splash the cash on their preferable target to smoothen their future journey at PL.
In their first season at Premier League making a €40m call for a defender might be a big call, however, under the control of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, no ceiling has been put on their ambition.
Also, Cancelo has the same agent in distinguished Jorge Mendes, whose group are in partnership with the Wolves.
Wolves already have a number of Mendes' clients at Molineux Stadium, including star Portuguese players like Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Helder Costa, as well as manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Therefore this link could be vital in making the transfer more likely.
If the transfer comes off, Wolves would again smash their transfer record in a consecutive season. Last year, they broke the record with £15.8million signing of Porto midfielder Ruben Neves which ultimately turned out to be a bargain deal.
Apart from Cancelo, the Black Country are also linked with Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, Sporting keeper Rui Patricio and AC Milan striker Andre Silva. And the way suggestions and rumours are coming around, Cancelo might be the first of many regarding Wolves' over-ambitious summer spending.
