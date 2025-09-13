Neymar's Fitness Over Talent Will Decide His World Cup Spot, According To Ancelotti

Ruben Amorim is optimistic about Altay Bayindir's potential impact at Manchester United, likening it to Edwin van der Sar's influence. Bayindir has been under scrutiny after conceding goals against Arsenal and Burnley in the Premier League. Despite these challenges, Amorim remains confident in Bayindir's abilities, especially as he prepares to start in the upcoming Manchester derby.

Bayindir has participated in seven Premier League matches since joining United last season. During these games, he saved 48.2% of shots faced but conceded 14 goals. The team's performance has been mixed, with only one victory from three league matches, including a win over Burnley before the international break.

Amorim confirmed that Bayindir will be the starting goalkeeper for the Manchester derby, chosen over new signing Senne Lammens. Amorim believes Bayindir can significantly contribute to the team's transformation. "This week I hope to see Altay Bayindir doing well like Van der Sar," said Amorim.

The club aims to create a stable environment that helps players improve. Amorim noted that past players like Roy Keane and Gary Neville provided a strong foundation, although even world-class talents like Juan-Sebastian Veron faced difficulties adapting.

Amorim highlighted past struggles in finding a reliable goalkeeper until Van der Sar's arrival changed the dynamics. He acknowledged that current pressures stem from not winning many titles recently, increasing expectations on players.

The team is focused on establishing a solid base to support player development. Amorim emphasized that adapting to the club can be challenging for new players due to high expectations and historical success.

Manchester United is committed to nurturing talent and building a supportive environment for its players. The club recognizes the importance of stability and aims to replicate past successes by fostering growth and resilience among its squad members.