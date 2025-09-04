IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India-Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online?

Football Ancelotti Anticipates His First Match At Maracana With Brazil Against Chile Carlo Ancelotti is excited for his inaugural match at the Maracana as Brazil prepares to face Chile in a World Cup qualifier. Despite squad changes and previous struggles, he aims for a strong team performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Carlo Ancelotti is eagerly anticipating his first match at the Maracana as Brazil's head coach. The team will face Chile in a World Cup qualifier. Despite securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, Brazil's qualifying journey has been challenging. They have lost five out of 16 matches and are third in the standings, trailing Argentina by 10 points.

Ancelotti has made significant changes to the squad for the upcoming matches against Chile and Bolivia. Notably, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo are absent from the lineup. This decision comes after Brazil's mixed performance in their qualifiers, including a goalless draw with Ecuador and a narrow win over Paraguay.

For Ancelotti, managing at the Maracana is a unique experience he cherishes. "For me, it is a new experience, very beautiful, my first time at Maracana, in the temple of world football," said Ancelotti. He hopes the team will play with confidence and intensity during this memorable occasion.

Zenit striker Luiz Henrique is eager to make an impact under Ancelotti's guidance. The 24-year-old returns to the national team after his last call-up in November 2024. Henrique has contributed two goals and one assist in six qualifying matches this campaign. He expressed excitement about playing for Brazil again.

"I am very happy to return to the Brazilian National Team. It is a pride once again to defend my country," said Luiz Henrique. He aims to impress both Ancelotti and fans with his performances in these crucial games against Chile and Bolivia.

Henrique acknowledges the pressure of playing under such an accomplished coach but remains optimistic. "I was a little anxious, of course, but when I arrived here, I saw that he is an excellent guy, a great friend, partner and who helps the players a lot," he stated. His focus is on contributing positively to Brazil's success.

Ancelotti's tenure with Brazil began with mixed results: a draw against Ecuador followed by victory over Paraguay. These results secured their place in next year's tournament but highlighted areas needing improvement. As they prepare for Chile and Bolivia, Ancelotti aims for strong performances from his squad.

The upcoming match at Maracana holds special significance for Ancelotti as it marks his debut at this iconic venue. He looks forward to creating lasting memories while leading Brazil on home soil. His goal is for the team to exhibit good attitude and intensity throughout these final qualifiers.

Brazil's journey towards next summer's tournament continues with anticipation surrounding both Ancelotti's leadership and players like Luiz Henrique stepping up on this grand stage. As they face Chile at Maracana followed by Bolivia away from home; all eyes will be on how well they perform under pressure during these decisive encounters.