Santosh Trophy: Andaman pull out; check out the fixtures

Bengaluru, January 13: The team from Andaman and Nicobar Islands has pulled out from the Santosh Trophy South Zone Qualifying Round that will be held in Bengaluru from January 17-22.
The team was unable to make the trip to the city. Short of funds, Andaman usually board a ship, which will take them to Chennai in three days. After the journey over water, the team would have had to board a train to Bengaluru. Matches will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.
Andaman were to feature in Pool B of the eight-team South Zone qualifiers along with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. However, the development will reduce the Pool B to just three teams.
A Karnataka State Football Association official said: "The All India Football Federation has been notified of their withdrawal and they drew fresh set of fixtures today. There will be only one match held per day in Pool B. Whoever tops the group among the three teams will qualify for the national round. There's no change in Pool A. It will have four teams - Karnataka, Services, Puducherry and Telangana."
Andaman last appeared in the South Zone during the 2013/14 Santosh Trophy, when the regional round was held in Chennai.
Santosh Trophy (South Zone) fixtures:
January 17: (Pool A matches)
Services vs Puducherry, Karnataka vs Telangana
January 18: (Pool B match)
Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh
January 19: (Pool A matches)
Puducherry vs Karnataka, Telangana vs Services
January 20: (Pool B match)
Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu
January 21: (Pool A matches)
Karnataka vs Services, Telangana vs Puducherry
January 22: (Pool B match)
Tamil Nadu vs Kerala
The first match is scheduled to be held at 1.30 pm. The second match will be held at 4 pm.