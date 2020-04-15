Football
Herrera lauds Neymar's 'incredible' efforts for PSG

By Dejan Kalinic
Neymar
Neymar's efforts for Paris Saint-Germain were talked up by team-mate Ander Herrera.

Paris, April 15: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera hailed Neymar's "incredible" contribution to the Ligue 1 club.

PSG were top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League quarter-finals – plus the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue deciders – when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Herrera talked up Brazil international Neymar's efforts for PSG, particularly around the Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar picks his top five PSG moments of 2019-20

"We all went to his house to eat together... he was very focused. He took everyone with him," he told Canal+ on Tuesday.

"When I saw a few journalists say that Neymar was not thinking of PSG, I saw what he did during this period. It was incredible.

"Neymar gave a lot for the group during this period. A world-class player who gives that means that he thinks a lot about the group and the collective."

Herrera is hoping the season can get back underway, although France has been hit hard by coronavirus.

There have been almost two million confirmed cases and more than 126,000 deaths globally, with France seeing more than 15,700 casualties due to COVID-19.

"I really hope that we will resume. I am not an expert, but maybe with tests for the players, or only 50 people per team, or the matches behind closed doors," Herrera said.

"For me, football must continue, but the first thing is health. If there is no risk, I think that football is very important for everyone."

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
