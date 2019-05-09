Football

Ander Herrera reportedly agrees PSG deal

By
Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera is expected to join PSG. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 9: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is close to signing a deal with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Herrera's current deal with the Premier League outfit ends on June 30 with the Spaniard set to join PSG as a free agent.

According to reports in Spanish press, the 29-year-old has already inked a four-year deal with the Qatar-owned PSG and will join the Paris-based team in July.

Herrera made 28 appearances for United this season, but struggled to hold down a regular starting place both under Jose Mourinho as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Basque player is expected to be the first of several big names to leave United this summer following a woeful campaign at Old Trafford, which saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to Barcelona and also to fail to finish in the Premier League top four.

If he joins the Ligue 1 champions, Herrera will become the seventh Spaniard to don the PSG shirt to follow the likes of Quique de Lucas, Mikel Arteta, Cristobal Parralo, Jese, Yuri Berchiche and Juan Bernat.

At PSG which is headed by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Kheliafi, Herrara will be a tailor-made replacement for Adrien Rabiot who is expected to leave in the summer transfer window.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Full Time: AJA 2 - 3 TOT
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
