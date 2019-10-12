Football
Moldova bowled over by Andorra! Minnows win first European Championship qualifier

By Daniel Lewis
Andorra win first Euro qualifier
Andorra win first Euro qualifier

Estadi, October 12: Andorra triumphed 1-0 against Moldova to finally record their first European Championship qualifying victory at the 57th attempt.

Ranked 139th in the latest FIFA rankings, Andorra had endured a barren run prior to Friday's clash at Estadi Nacional d'Andorra.

Marc Vales headed in the historic goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute, by which time Moldova had seen Radu Ginsari sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The victory is Andorra's first at international level since beating Liechtenstein in a friendly in March 2018.

Koldo Alvarez's side move level on points with Moldova in Group H - they travel to Iceland on Monday for their next outing.

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
