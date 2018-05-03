Andrea Pirlo reveals star-studded line-up for his testimonial match

Bengaluru, May 3: Andreas Pirlo's testimonial match at San Siro this month could see some of the footballing world's biggest superstar appearing on the field along with him. The former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder recently called time on his playing career at the end of his New York City contract, where he moved on a free transfer two years ago.
The footballer is now set to don a footballing jersey for the very last time in Milan when he will walk on to play a testimonial match of his own. And as per Pirlo, the World Cup winner has invited a number of his former teammates and friends from AC Milan, Juventus, Inter and New York City FC to Italy for the game. This includes the likes of Francesco Totti, Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Alessandro del Piero, Paolo Maldini and Frank Lampard.
Themoney earned from the game will be donated to a charity fund. Pirlo said: “It's the chance to share a special evening doing what we love most. The game will be at San Siro, the venue for so many battles over the years.”
The 38-year-old, during the announcement, also suggested that after a little break he may return to football and take up a coaching role, adding that he has not decided anything yet. He added: “I only ever played football, so I think I'll remain in this world. Becoming a coach is a hypothesis, but I don't know yet. I need to unwind for a while, then I'll have time to decide what I want to do. I have no regrets, as it was the right moment to stop and I made the choice. I'm happy.”
Pirlo's career is decorated with silverware, especially during his spells at AC Milan and Juventus. The 38-year-old has won the Serie A title on six occasions, while he won the Champions League twice with AC Milan. He also has played 116 matches for Italian national side and also won the World Cup with them in 2006.
The reported match will be played on May 21. Below a list of players is given who are expected to join him in the game.
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, Dida, Marco Storari, Christian Abbiati.
Defenders: Daniele Adani, Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Bonera, Leonardo Bonucci, Fabio Cannavaro, Cafu, Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Costacurta, Giuseppe Favalli, Ciro Ferrara, Fabio Grosso, Marek Jankulovski, Kakha Kaladze, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Paolo Maldini, Marco Materazzi, Alessandro Nesta, Massimo Oddo, Serginho, Dario Simic, Gianluca Zambrotta.
Midfielders: Demetrio Albertini, Massimo Ambrosini, Roberto Baronio, Cristian Brocchi, Mauro Camoranesi, Daniele De Rossi, Alessandro Diamanti, Gennaro Gattuso, Frank Lampard, Leonardo, Claudio Marchisio, Pepe, Simone Perrotta, Rui Costa, Clarence Seedorf, Marco Verratti, Aimo Diana.
(No Striker's name has been confirmed yet except for Totti)
