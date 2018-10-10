Andreas Christensen warns Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri with defiant transfer message

London, Oct 10: Chelsea's young Danish defender Andreas Christensen has claimed that he is running out of patience at the club following lack of game-time under Maurizio Sarri and could even look to leave Stamford Bridge if the situation does not improve.
The 22-year-old the Chelsea academy graduate spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to Chelsea, in the last campaign, where he was handed the first-team role by former boss Antonio Conte in a three at the back system.
His performances even earned him the Blues’ Young Player of the Year award, with the defender being tipped for a bright future.
Its worrying to see Andreas Christensen contemplating his future after just committing to a new deal last season.— Lav (@LavCFC) October 9, 2018
Still only 22 years old, insanely talented, he needs to work hard to try and break through again. I hope we do not make a mistake and let him go. Just needs chances.
However, following Sarri's appointment this term, the Italian has reverted to a back-four slot and consequently the youngster has found himself behind centre-backs Rudiger and veteran David Luiz in the pecking order. He has been reduced entirely to outings in the Europa League and Carabao Cup so far this term, appearing only thrice.
From being a regular to rarely featuring under new boss Sarri, the Denmark international has claimed that the lack of starts has left him frustrated. While speaking in an interview with Danish publication BT, he has admitted he may have to consider his future if his situation doesn't improve.
“Right now, it’s not a good season for me, but I have to find some way to get back on," he said.
“How? I do not know, but it’s up to me to figure that out.
“But right now it looks hard. We have good results and we play super football, which only makes it harder. It’s hard for me personally, but for the team, it looks great.
“I cannot show so much patience again. I’m 22-years-old and I really want to play.
“In the last three seasons I’ve played a big role for the teams I have been with, so it’s clear that I cannot see myself staying if my current situation continues in the future.
“It’s too early to talk about change for now, and when that might happen, but it’s clear that this is not a good situation for me.”
Christensen is the second defender after Gary Cahill to speak about leaving the side for more regular game-time. The 32-year-old defender has recently been linked with a move to Southampton and has been tipped leave the side in January.