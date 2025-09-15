What will Happen in Pakistan boycott UAE match in Asia Cup 2025? Will they be Eliminated?

Football Andy Robertson Admits He Came Close To Joining Atletico Madrid During Transfer Window Liverpool defender Andy Robertson revealed he was close to transferring to Atletico Madrid but decided to remain with Liverpool. The Scotland captain aims to reclaim his starting position after limited appearances this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Liverpool's Andy Robertson recently revealed he nearly joined Atletico Madrid during the last transfer window. Since joining from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has made 345 appearances for Liverpool, contributing significantly to their success. His efforts have helped the team secure two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, and other prestigious trophies.

Despite his achievements, Robertson has faced competition this season. Milos Kerkez's arrival from Bournemouth has limited Robertson to just two substitute appearances in the Premier League. The 31-year-old admitted he was tempted by Atletico's interest but decided to stay at Liverpool and fight for his position.

When asked about a potential move to Atletico, Robertson stated, "Maybe, at one point." He emphasised his desire to be the starting left-back and expressed determination to maintain high performance levels. The recent international break provided him with valuable match fitness and confidence after playing full matches for Scotland.

Kerkez has started all four Premier League games this season. However, he was substituted early in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Burnley after receiving an early yellow card for diving. Despite this setback, Robertson remains supportive of his teammate.

Robertson believes Kerkez will bounce back from the incident. "He just needs to keep working hard and not let [Sunday] affect him," said Robertson. He praised Kerkez's confidence and pledged his support while also acknowledging the need to challenge him for the starting spot.

The Scottish captain recognises Kerkez's potential as Liverpool's future left-back. He is committed to pushing Kerkez this season while helping him improve. "He is only young," Robertson noted, highlighting the importance of balancing support with competitive pressure.

As Liverpool prepares for their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Robertson remains focused on regaining his place in the starting lineup. His experience and leadership will be crucial as he continues to contribute both on and off the pitch.