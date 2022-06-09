Angel Di Maria linked with shock Barcelona move: Five players who played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Bengaluru, June 9: Barcelona are said to be weighing up a contract offer for PSG winger Angel Di Maria which could be a highly controversial move.
The 34-year-old has recently announced that he will leave Paris as a free agent and Barcelona who are seeking a right-winger from the market reportedly have offered the player a short-term deal.
Considering the deal gets done, it could generate headlines in both Barcelona as well as Real Madrid fanbase. That is because the Argentine spent five years with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid and has a huge fan following over there.
Di
Maria
won
the
La
Liga
title,
two
Copa
del
Reys
and
the
Champions
League
with
Los
Blancos
before
departing
in
2015.
So
his
signing
would
surely
generate
some
raw
emotions
for
both
sets
of
fans.
Di Maria however wouldn't be the first to make such bold decisions. In all, a staggering 37 players have turned out for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during their careers.
So here, we look at such five top players who somehow managed to play for both of these everlasting rivals in Spain.
1. Luis Figo
Probably the most controversial move in the history of La Liga, the Portuguese superstar immediately became Barcelona's number one enemy when he joined Madrid in the summer of 2000. He was among the best players in the world at the time.
Hence,
making
a
move
to
the
direct
rival
unsurprisingly
created
havoc
among
Barcelona
fans.
Figo
won
the
Ballon
d'Or
soon
after
joining
Madrid,
mostly
for
his
performances
at
Barcelona.
But
he
maintained
the
same
standard
at
Madrid
as
well
and
helped
the
club
win
two
league
titles
and
one
champions
league
during
his
time.
2. Ronaldo Nazario
The Brazilian star forward also played for both the giants however unlike Figo he didn't move directly from Barcelona to Madrid. Ronaldo played for just a single season at the Nou Camp in 1996-97 scoring 47 goals in 49 matches before signing for Inter Milan.
He,
however,
returned
to
Spain
with
Real
in
2002
to
lead
the
Galacticos' front
line.
He
never
won
the
Champions
League
but
won
one
league
while
netting
104
goals
in
his
177
appearances
at
the
Santiago
Bernabeu.
3. Luis Enrique
The Spain boss also has had a successful stint both at Barcelona and Real Madrid. He won three trophies during his five-year spell at Real Madrid but broke Los Blanco's hearts when he crossed the divide to move directly to the rival base with a free transfer. He won two league titles with the Catalan side during his eight years spell.
4. Samuel Eto'o
The Cameroon striker only made three appearances for all whites after coming through the academy. He left the club for a new challenge but after making a grade at Mallorca he signed for Barcelona in 2004, where he would go on to become one of the most feared strikers in the world. He scored 130 goals for Barcelona, winning three LaLiga titles and two Champions League.
5. Michael Laudrup
The Danish attacker is regarded as one of the best players to come out of Scandinavia and that is due to his performance in the Barcelona Dream Team which won four consecutive La Liga titles under Johan Cruyff in the early 1990s.
However, after five successful years at the Nou Camp, Laudrup had a falling out with Cruyff and chose to join the rivals. But he never managed to reach the pinnacle at Bernabeu and left the club after just two seasons.