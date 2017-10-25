Aniket, Komal, Abhijit absent in 23-man squad for AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers

New Delhi, October 25:As many as 13 players who did national duty in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup were named in the 23-member Indian team for the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, next month.
Striker Aniket Jadhav, winger Komal Thatal and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar were among those from the India U-17 World Cup squad to miss the bus for the U-19 event.
Head coach Luis Norton de Matos picked the squad after a week-long camp in the Capital. The squad has 10 members from India's U-19 team which played in the SAFF U-19 Championship in Bhutan.
India are scheduled to play Qatar U-19 in a friendly match in Doha on October 25 as part of their preparation for the AFC Qualifiers.
India have been clubbed with Yemen and Turkmenistan and hosts Saudi Arabia in Group D. They play their first match against Saudi Arabia on November 4, followed by games against Yemen (November 6) and Turkmenistan (November 8).
Squad: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.
Defenders: Namgyal Bhutia, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Ashish Rai, Boris Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Anwar Ali, Jitendra Singh.
Midfielders : Abhishek Halder, Princeton Rebello, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Rahul KP, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Nongdamba Naorem, Jeakson Singh.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Roshan Singh, Lalawmpuia, Rahim Ali