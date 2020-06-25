Football
Special hat-trick delights Man Utd star Martial

By Dom Farrell
A hat-trick against Sheffield United was a landmark moment for Manchester United and Anthony Martial
A hat-trick against Sheffield United was a landmark moment for Manchester United and Anthony Martial

London, June 25: Anthony Martial toasted a special moment in his career after his fine hat-trick guided Manchester United to a 3-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Martial showed sharp poaching instincts to net twice in the first half, before claiming the matchball with a wonderful chipped finish 16 minutes from time at Old Trafford.

It was the France international's maiden treble in senior football, while he was also the first United player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Robin van Persie in April 2013.

"It's special for me because it's my first one and I hope it's not the last one," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a long time with nobody scoring three goals [for United].

"It was an important win against a team who are just behind us, so it is important for us to keep going and win the next one."

United are fifth, two points behind Chelsea, whose game in hand comes against Manchester City on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a clinical display from Martial, who played at the centre of an attacking front three where he was flanked by Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

"I'm very happy for him," Solskjaer told Sky Sports after his side made it 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.

"The first two he is in the box, ready from crosses. We've worked a lot with Anto on his movement in there, [telling him to] be patient in there.

"He's a quality player who can drop out of the box and get some touches, but that's where you score the goals. And the last one is, of course, very nice combination play and a great finish."

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 3:01 [IST]
