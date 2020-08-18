Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter have a desire to amaze people in the Europa League final – Conte

By Patric Ridge

Dusseldorf (Germany), August 18: Inter will set out to "amaze" in the Europa League final against Sevilla, Antonio Conte has vowed.

Doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku helped Inter to a 5-0 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk in Monday's semi-final, setting up a date with five-time winners Sevilla on Friday (August 21).

While Sevilla snatched a win against Manchester United, Conte's side look full of verve going forward, and the former Chelsea coach insists his team are in the mood to entertain as well as win.

"It's satisfying for everyone. The most important thing for me is that many lads are playing this type of game for the first time," Conte told Sky Italia.

"They are gaining experience at an important level in a tournament that Italy have not been protagonists in for a long time.

"Sevilla have a great deal of experience, I think they won it four times in the last six or seven years. However, we have enthusiasm, hunger and the desire to amaze people.

"Now we need to rest, recuperate and try to give some joy to the Inter fans, who I think will be proud of these lads, because they are giving their heart and soul.

"As I always said, we have to leave the field with no regrets. We must know that we've given our all, done everything we possibly could, so if we do lose, it's because the opponents were better."

It is the first time Inter have reached a European final since 2010, when they defeated Bayern Munich to claim the Champions League crown.

"The work we did throughout the year, including the post-lockdown period, finally paid off," Conte said.

"The lads knew, I genuinely believed we could be protagonists at the end of the season and in the various cup competitions.

"I think we've been unlucky in the Champions League and Coppa Italia, as we deserved more. We had some unjustifiable slip-ups in Serie A.

"However, I believe you learn more from negative situations than positive ones. We learned, used those lessons, and you can see the progress. At the end of it all, we finished Serie A one point off Juventus, and superior to them in many statistics.

"We wanted to be protagonists in the Europa League, we're in the Final, so let's enjoy that and then think about Sevilla."

More ANTONIO CONTE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue