Inter have a desire to amaze people in the Europa League final – Conte

Dusseldorf (Germany), August 18: Inter will set out to "amaze" in the Europa League final against Sevilla, Antonio Conte has vowed.
Doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku helped Inter to a 5-0 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk in Monday's semi-final, setting up a date with five-time winners Sevilla on Friday (August 21).
While Sevilla snatched a win against Manchester United, Conte's side look full of verve going forward, and the former Chelsea coach insists his team are in the mood to entertain as well as win.
"It's satisfying for everyone. The most important thing for me is that many lads are playing this type of game for the first time," Conte told Sky Italia.
"They are gaining experience at an important level in a tournament that Italy have not been protagonists in for a long time.
"Sevilla have a great deal of experience, I think they won it four times in the last six or seven years. However, we have enthusiasm, hunger and the desire to amaze people.
"Now we need to rest, recuperate and try to give some joy to the Inter fans, who I think will be proud of these lads, because they are giving their heart and soul.
"As I always said, we have to leave the field with no regrets. We must know that we've given our all, done everything we possibly could, so if we do lose, it's because the opponents were better."
5 - Inter Milan's 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk is the biggest margin of victory in a single Europa League/UEFA Cup semi-final game. Drubbing. pic.twitter.com/yY9cQCpkYv— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2020
It is the first time Inter have reached a European final since 2010, when they defeated Bayern Munich to claim the Champions League crown.
"The work we did throughout the year, including the post-lockdown period, finally paid off," Conte said.
"The lads knew, I genuinely believed we could be protagonists at the end of the season and in the various cup competitions.
"I think we've been unlucky in the Champions League and Coppa Italia, as we deserved more. We had some unjustifiable slip-ups in Serie A.
"However, I believe you learn more from negative situations than positive ones. We learned, used those lessons, and you can see the progress. At the end of it all, we finished Serie A one point off Juventus, and superior to them in many statistics.
"We wanted to be protagonists in the Europa League, we're in the Final, so let's enjoy that and then think about Sevilla."