Antonio Rudiger praises new Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on his debut

London, Aug 13: Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger praised the communication skills and confidence of Kepa Arrizabalaga after their first Premier League match against Huddersfield Town.
Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has decided to join Real Madrid in this summer transfer window as he wished to spend more time with his family.
The club management had held several talks with Courtois about his contract extension but the Belgian goalkeeper refused. So, the club had to find an alternative for Courtois.
According to reports, Chelsea made a bid of £100 million for Atletico Madrid's custodian Jan Oblak. Unfortunately, the bid was rejected by Atletico. So, the club shifted its interest towards the 23-year-old young Spaniard.
The club paid the release clause of Kepa worth £71.5 million with Athletic Bilbao in the last week of this summer transfer window.
It is really a huge opportunity for the young goalkeeper to be the last man in the defence of such a big club. It seems that Kepa has managed to get himself into the Chelsea squad quite comfortably. Kepa arrived in London last Wednesday and played his first match for the PL giants after two days of the training session.
Kepa performed really well in his debut game for the Blues. It looks Kepa will become a useful member of Maurizio Sarri's system. Sarri wants to implement his passing football strategy at Chelsea and Kepa’s ball distribution will surely help the attackers.
On various occasions against Huddersfield, Kepa performed the role of sweeper-keeper like Manuel Neuer with the high backline. There are also some departments in which he has to improve.
Rudiger praised two qualities of the young goalkeeper after their Premier League league opener. Within two days, Kepa developed great communication with the other players in the side. We can surely say that Kepa has surely shown his potential to be a dependable goalkeeper for Chelsea in the coming days.