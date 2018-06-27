Lanzini rejects fake news, targets 2019 return

Football
London, June 27: Manuel Lanzini has dismissed reports in England that suggested he will miss the entire 2018-19 Premier League campaign as he recovers from knee surgery.

The West Ham attacking midfielder impressed in the Premier League last season and earned a place in Jorge Sampaoli's 23-man Argentina squad for the World Cup.

However, he ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee ahead of the tournament in Russia, ending his hopes of participating.

Lanzini – who was replaced by Enzo Perez – underwent surgery on the injury, but some media speculation suggested he could be set for a lengthy absence.

The 25-year-old refutes that, though, and is targeting a return in early 2019.

In a Twitter post, he said: "Some English media have said that my injury will make me miss next season, that there were problems with the surgery…none of this is true.

"The surgery went really well. Although I don't want to set a date, I expect to be ready to play at the beginning of 2019."

Source: OPTA

