Manuel Lanzini set to miss entire season

Bengaluru, June 27: West Ham United and Argentine attacker Manuel Lanzini's injury which he suffered prior to the World Cup could now give him more trouble as according to reports, the player now might have to sit out the whole 2018-19 Premier league campaign because of the issue.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for the last couple of seasons and due to his impressive runs, he also got his first call-up of World Cup. However, the Hammers playmaker was hurt in training with the South Americans just a week or so before the tournament kicked off in Russia. He was replaced by Enzo Perez in the squad.

Lanzini ruptured his cruciate ligaments although it was expected that the player could return to the field in the second half of next season it now seems that the damage is quite serious.

According to reports the injury is now being described as a 'cruciate plus’ – worse than first feared and the player might have to sit out as much as 15 months to recover fully.

The news will come as a big blow to the West Ham fans because the playmaker has been their best player for a while now and his absence will surely weaken the side considerably.

As a result, now the new West Ham boss, Manuel Pellegrini may be forced to move into the transfer market to replace his star ace.

West Ham have been recently linked with a move for Lazio's attacker Felipe Anderson but the injury to Lanzini could now force the Londoners to consider a move for another creative midfielder.

According to some rumours, the Green Street side are monitoring the development of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana who has struggled to get regular football at Anfield whereas Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk's free agent Jack Wilshere and Bernard have also been linked with a potential signing.

West Ham have already made three signings. They have already broken their transfer record to sign £24 million defender Issa Diop, Swansea City keeper Lukasz Fabianski and defender Ryan Fredericks from Fulham.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 17:14 [IST]
