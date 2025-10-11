England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch ENG Women vs SA Women Match 12 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Argentina Must Keep Competing After Narrow Victory Over Venezuela In Miami Enzo Fernandez highlights Argentina's determination to maintain high standards after a narrow victory over Venezuela. The team is focused on continued improvement as they prepare for the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 15:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Enzo Fernandez emphasises that Argentina must maintain their competitive edge after their recent win against Venezuela. The team, led by Lionel Scaloni, secured a 1-0 victory in Miami thanks to Giovani Lo Celso's goal. Having already qualified for next year's finals, Argentina finished nine points ahead in the CONMEBOL section. This success adds to their status as two-time Copa America champions.

Fernandez acknowledges the high standards within the squad, attributing it to their recent achievements. He stated, "Coming to the national team is very enjoyable, and we always want to give our best." The team's focus remains on continuous improvement and meeting Scaloni's expectations.

Lo Celso's decisive goal marked his fourth for Argentina and his first since scoring against El Salvador over 18 months ago. Expressing his joy, he said, "I'm very happy to be back scoring and wearing this shirt, which is the most beautiful thing." He praised the team's effort and highlighted their competitive spirit.

Scaloni noted that while the first half was satisfactory, the initial 20-25 minutes of the second half were lacking. However, a change in system helped them regain control. "We improved," he remarked. Despite winning, Scaloni stressed that evaluating team performance and giving players game time was more crucial than the result itself.

The Argentine squad remains focused on maintaining their high standards and competitiveness. Fernandez insists that past achievements should not lead to complacency. "The bar is set very high," he said. "What we achieved is already in the past, and we must keep competing."

He also mentioned that while thoughts of the World Cup linger, it's essential to concentrate on current objectives and follow Scaloni's guidance. The team's commitment to excellence is evident in their approach and determination.

The victory over Venezuela reflects Argentina's ongoing dedication to excellence in football. With a strong squad and clear goals, they aim to continue their successful journey under Scaloni's leadership.