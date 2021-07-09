Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America 2021 Final: Dream11 prediction, key players, probable line-up

Bengaluru, July 9: South American heavyweights clash as defending champions Brazil take on arch-rivals Argentina at the historic Maracana stadium in the Copa America 2021 Final.
Brazil come into the summit clash on the back of an unbeaten run in the group stage and following narrow wins agains Chile and Peru in the quarterfinal and semi-final respectively.
Argentina, on the other hand, also are on an unbeaten run so far in this campaign, but they had to go an extra mile in the semi-final in which they defeated Colombia 3-2 via the penalty shootout.
This will be the first time in 14 years that the two top South American football nations will face each other in a Copa America final and there is no doubt a clash of the titans awaits us on Saturday (July 10).
Argentina vs Brazil Match Details and Kick Off Time in India
Date: Sunday, 11th July 2021
Time: 5:30 am (IST)
Venue: Maracana Stadium, Brazil
TV Channel: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Argentina vs Brazil Key Players
Argentina: No player has more goal involvement in this tournament than Lionel Messi. With four goals and five assists so far in this tournament, it should signify his importance to this side. If Argentina wish to end their trophy drought, their captain has to play a starring role once again.
Brazil: As expected, Brazil's star performer in this tournament has once again been the PSG star, Neymar. Most of the Brazilian attack has gone through Neymar who has helped break open defence for his teammates. He has to play a crucial role in this titanic fixture if he is to conquer a tight Argentine defence.
Argentina vs Brazil Head to Head
Meetings so far: 111
Argentina wins: 40
Draws: 25
Brazil wins: 46
Last Meeting: Brazil 2-0 Argentina (Copa America Semi-final, 2019)
Argentina vs Brazil Dream11 Prediction
The Selecao have been in tremendous form throughout the competition, while Argentina too have proved many doubters wrong with their ability to resist in close situations. On paper, Tite's side looks a bit ahead, but a game of this magnitude will be decided on the form on the given day.
Argentina vs Brazil Probable Line-ups
Argentina Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez
Brazil Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Everton Soares, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Richarlison
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez
Defenders - Danilo, Renan Lodi, Nicolas Tagliafico
Midfielders - Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso
Strikers - Neymar (Captain), Richarlison, Lionel Messi (Vice-Captain)