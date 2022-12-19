Argentina win the World Cup 2022: Here are the Twitter reactions as Messi wins the glory

Argentina's 36-year-long wait ended on Sunday as Los Albicelestes won their third World Cup after a penalty win over France.
This was also the swansong for their talisman Lionel Messi, who bid adieu to the global stage with a happy note.
And the world reacted after the victory of the Latin American giants, and messages and wishes poured in across social media congratulating Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Here are some of the reactions-
The official FIFA World Cup handle congratulated the Argentina side with a nice picture of all the players celebrating after their penalty win.
🎶 𝙈𝙐𝘾𝙃𝘼𝘼𝘼𝘾𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙎 🎶— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had his say, congratulating Argentina for their World Cup success. He also went on to congratulate the runners-up France, who also had an amazing game.
This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022
Cricketing God Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Lionel Messi and his troops with a heartwarming message.
Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022
Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.
The official Premier League handle also congratulated the Argentines for their amazing achievement. Five Argentina players play in the PL - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Cristian Romero (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) and Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United).
Champions of the world!— Premier League (@premierleague) December 18, 2022
Congratulations, Argentina 👏#FIFAWorldCup
Former Germany international Mesut Ozil congratulated Argentina and asserted the absence of Karim Benzema was the prime reason Les Bleus couldn't win consecutive World Cups.
Congratulations Argentina!!! 🇦🇷🏆— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 18, 2022
Former Argentina player Sergio Aguero, who is at the stadium and was in celebration along with his fellow compatriots, tweeted this.
Es argentina 🇦🇷— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 18, 2022
India pacer Mohammed Shami is an avid Argentina supporter. He also congratulated the team after the win.
Congratulations Argentina for FIFA worldcup 2022 🏆 What an exciting match ❤️❤️ love it 🥰— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 18, 2022
The official Twitter handle of ISL also joined the celebrations, congratulating the Latin American team.
WHAT. A. GAME. OF. FOOTBALL 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2022
Congratulations to @Argentina on winning the #FIFAWorldCup! 🏆
#ARGFRA #QatarWorldCup2022 #Argentina #France
Malayali actor Mammootty with his tweet-
What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !!— Mammootty (@mammukka) December 18, 2022
Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match
Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world
Well Played #France and @KMbappe#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance
It's real. It's happened.— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina are champions of the world 🏆