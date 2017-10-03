Arjen Robben blasts former Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti

Munich, Oct 3: Bayern Munich superstar Arjen Robben has launched a stinging attack on recently-axed Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti by criticising the Italian's training methods.
The former Chelsea boss was dumped by the Bavarians following a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.
The 33-year-old Dutchman stuck the knife on Ancelotti in as he blasted: "There’s better training at my son’s youth team ."
After replacing Pep Guardiola last season, Ancelotti's methods were reportedly questioned behind closed doors by senior players like Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm. Both the players retired at the end of the last season and since then, Bayern have failed to impress.
The experienced tactician kept his job after leading Bayern to the Bundesliga title but they started the season on a poor note.
The former Real Madrid and AC Milan was sacked after a slump in form, with Willy Sagnol taking the job on an interim basis.
And Robben's damning comments seem to confirm reports of dressing room unrest over Ancelotti's outdated methods.
Ironically, Ancelotti’s next coaching assignment will be with kids as he heads to Israel.
The Italian gaffer will hold a special training special between the old city walls as Jewish, Christian and Muslim children are all set to take part.
The sports playground - created as part of the Assist for Peace project in the Armenian quarter - was supported by many famous sportsmen to establish solidarity in Isreal.
Ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is favourite to come in as Ancelotti’s long-term replacement.
Sagnol and Julian Nagelsmann are the other front-runners, with retired midfielder Xabi Alonso also in the running.
It is really sad to see a manager like Carlo Ancelotti, who is a record 3-time UEFA Champions League winner as a manager, to fail to impress the players and get sacked but things did not go his way at all.