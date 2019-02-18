Football

Arjen Robben makes surprise Jose Mourinho admission regarding his tactical prowess

By
Bengaluru, Feb 18: Bayern Munich and Dutch legend Arjen Robben expressed a completely different opinion about his former manager Jose Mourinho and also revealed what he experienced during the duo’s time at Chelsea together.

Mourinho has always been lauded for his brilliant tactical involvement in the game which has awarded him every trophy at the club, though he also receives flak for the same approach sometimes. The Portuguese boss has a reputation of being pragmatic and prioritises defence over attack, something that became unusually visible during his stint with Manchester United before getting the sacked in December.

However, while discussing his former manager's earlier strategy, Robben sensationally now has suggested that during their time together at Stamford Bridge, the former Madrid manager's method was rather striking than defensive.

As Per Robben, it was the 56-year-old's attacking mentality that made him so successful when he first arrived in England while it also helped him develop his character.

"I think we were very offensive," he explained. "We played with two strikers, with two wingers.

"It was like a 4-4-2, a lot of offensive players as well on the pitch. But what I remember about that period is the team.

"It was a real team altogether, the players' the characters all fit together very, very well.

"We had a great manager as well in Mourinho, who made sure that the team spirit was working well and of course for the club, it was the first time that we won the league in 50 years.

"For me, it was a big, big step because I was still very young. I was 20. It was the first time I went abroad.

"You have to adapt quickly and especially if you are that young, you have to grow up very quickly."

Mourinho and Robben both arrived at Chelsea in 2004 and spent three seasons together, a spell which saw them winning two Premier League titles, and FA Cup and two League Cups.

But both of them departed the side in 2007. Mourinho went to Inter Milan while Robben signed for Real Madrid. Both the pair have not played together since then but certainly, Robben's admiration for his former boss has not dipped down even a little.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
