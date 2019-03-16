Football

Arrows stun Kerala Blasters 2-0 to qualify for Super Cup main tournament

Image: AIFF (Twitter)

Bhubaneswar, March 15: Captain Amarjit Singh struck twice as Indian Arrows stunned Kerala Blasters 2-0 to qualify for the main round of the Super Cup football tournament here on Friday.

Amarjit gave the Arrows the lead in the 39th minute and then converted from the spot in the 77th minute after Blasters defender Anas Edathodika handled the ball in front of goal to notch up a remarkable win in the qualification round.

The Indian Arrows, the developmental side of All India Football Federation, play in the I-League and used Kalinga Stadium as their home venue. They will be up against Indian Super League side FC Goa on March 30 in the round of 16 matches of the main tournament.

The first match of the qualification round was, however, called off earlier in the day after former I-League champions Minerva Punjab did not turn up against ISL side Pune City FC.

The Super Cup is a knockout tournament hosted by the AIFF where top six teams each from the I-League and ISL gets a direct qualification to the main round while the lower-ranked four sides from both the leagues play in the qualification round. The main round will be held between March 29 and April 13.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 0:14 [IST]
