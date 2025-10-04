English Edition
Arsenal Triumphs Over West Ham 2-0 As Bukayo Saka Celebrates Milestone Appearance

Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-0, with goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. Saka celebrated his 200th league appearance, contributing to Arsenal's rise in the Premier League standings.

By

Arsenal temporarily claimed the Premier League's top spot with a 2-0 win over West Ham. Goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka secured the victory at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal dominated, taking 21 shots compared to West Ham's four. Saka had a goal disallowed before Rice scored in the 38th minute. Saka later converted a penalty after Jurrien Timber was fouled by El Hadji Malick Diouf.Riccardo Calafiori hit the post just before halftime, but Arsenal remained in control. Callum Marshall, debuting in the top flight, missed a header from Lucas Paqueta's corner during extra time. West Ham rarely threatened David Raya's goal throughout the match. Arsenal now sits comfortably in the top two before the international break, while West Ham is 19th with only four points from seven games.

The day was significant for both Saka and manager Mikel Arteta. At just over 24 years old, Saka became the seventh-youngest player to achieve 100 goal involvements in Premier League history. He is also the youngest since Romelu Lukaku reached this milestone in February 2017. With his tally of 55 goals and 45 assists, Saka joins Thierry Henry as one of only two players to score on their 200th league appearance for Arsenal.

Arteta's Managerial Achievements

Arsenal Defeats West Ham 2-0 in Premier League
Arteta marked his own milestone with his 177th win in his 300th game as Arsenal manager. Only Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, and Kenny Dalglish have more wins in their first 300 matches managing an English club. This achievement underscores Arteta’s impact at Arsenal since taking charge.Saka’s performance not only highlighted his individual talent but also contributed significantly to Arsenal’s current success. His achievements place him among elite company within both Arsenal and Premier League history. As Arsenal continues its campaign, both Saka and Arteta will aim to build on these accomplishments for further success this season.

Story first published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 22:31 [IST]
