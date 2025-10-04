Arsenal Triumphs Over West Ham 2-0 As Bukayo Saka Celebrates Milestone Appearance

Arsenal temporarily claimed the Premier League's top spot with a 2-0 win over West Ham. Goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka secured the victory at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal dominated, taking 21 shots compared to West Ham's four. Saka had a goal disallowed before Rice scored in the 38th minute. Saka later converted a penalty after Jurrien Timber was fouled by El Hadji Malick Diouf.Riccardo Calafiori hit the post just before halftime, but Arsenal remained in control. Callum Marshall, debuting in the top flight, missed a header from Lucas Paqueta's corner during extra time. West Ham rarely threatened David Raya's goal throughout the match. Arsenal now sits comfortably in the top two before the international break, while West Ham is 19th with only four points from seven games.