Arsenal 3, Stoke 0: Aubameyang sets new Gunners goalscoring feat with double

London, April 1: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has racked up more Premier League goals than any other Arsenal player in their first six matches for the club. Gabon international Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Stoke City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette marking his return from a knee injury with the other goal.
Added to his debut strike against Everton in February and efforts versus Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford, the 28-year-old has scored five times in the Premier League for Arsene Wenger's side.
After goalless appearances against Tottenham and Manchester City, Gunners fans will be hoping Aubameyang can continue to find the net and prove as prolific as he did at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 69 Bundesliga goals over the past two and a half seasons.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang passed up the chance to complete his first Arsenal hat-trick against Stoke City by handing over a penalty to Alexandre Lacazette in what he revealed was an attempt to aid the Frenchman's confidence.
"Laca is back, and I know I scored twice so I can let him shoot," he told Sky Sports. "It's good for his confidence."
Aubameyang was sporting a special hairdo on the day, with the word "Marina" shaved into the side of his head.
And explained afterwards that it was a tribute to his grandmother, who passed away recently.
One last smile that showed you were the nicer. one last trip to your village which I was happy to be with you . You gave me so much love you learned me so many things i speak spanish because of you. im proud to be your Little son. One last Kiss to tell you good bye. Un beso muy fuerte te quiero mucho mémé / grandma / abuela. RIP
"It is my grandmother's name," he said. "She passed away last week so this is my dedication to her."
Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger too was more than pleased with Aubameyang's gesture. The Frenchman believes such gestures are good for the team.
When asked if he was surprised by it, the Arsenal boss replied: "No, because I know they have a good understanding.
"That shows as well the state of our society, that we are surprised. I like that , it can only make the team stronger."
Although it proved to be a successful return for Lacazette, Wenger thinks he is still a little way off being completely fit.
"He is still lacking a competitive edge a bit, a fraction maybe," added the 68-year-old. "In training he looks sharp. He needs one or two more games."
Wenger was also asked about the number of empty seats at the Emirates Stadium on the day, but he dismissed the importance of that, putting it down to the fact the match was played on Easter Sunday.
"They will be back on Thursday ," he said.
"It's explainable by the fact it's Easter. It's a family happening and we don't go for a lot in people's mind in the Premier League.
"Overall in the Premier League in the last few weeks we faced that problem. It's down to the fact we don't play for anything in the Premier League."
